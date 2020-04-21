Westport coronavirus report: 198 confirmed cases

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — The town saw one new coronavirus case in the past 24 hours, according to state officials on Tuesday, bringing its total to 198.

Weston did not see any new cases and still has a total of 46. Stamford, Bridgeport, New Haven and Norwalk led the state with 2,067, 1,421, 1,177 and 964 cases, respectively.

There are 1,949 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 30 more than the previous day, with 735 in Fairfield County, two more than the previous day.

As of Tuesday, there are 8,472 confirmed cases in Fairfield County with 20,360 in the state. There have been 1,423 deaths attributed to COVID-19 with 544 in Fairfield County, 32 more than the previous day.

One Westport resident and two Weston residents have died with COVID-19.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com