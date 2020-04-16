Westport coronavirus report: 183 confirmed cases

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. less Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, ... more Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport coronavirus report: 183 confirmed cases 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — There are now 183 confirmed coronavirus cases in town, according to state officials on Thursday, five more than the previous day.

Weston did not see any new cases and currently has 42. Stamford, Bridgeport, Norwalk, and Danbury led the state with 1,620, 1,042, 821 and 776 cases respectively.

As of Thursday, there are 6,816 confirmed cases in Fairfield County, 336 more than the previous day, with 15,884 in the state. There have been 971 deaths attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, with 406 in Fairfield County.

One Westport resident and two Weston residents have died with COVID-19.

There are 1,926 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 18 more than the previous day, with 787 in Fairfield County.

