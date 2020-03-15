Westport beach crowds prompt playground, parking closures

Compo Beach in Westport on Jan. 16, 2020. Compo Beach in Westport on Jan. 16, 2020. Photo: DJ Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media / Photo: DJ Simmons /Hearst Connecticut Media / Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Westport beach crowds prompt playground, parking closures 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Out of caution for the spread of coronavirus, First Selectman Jim Marpe announced the decision to close the playground at Compo Beach, and the parking lots at Compo and Burying Hill beaches until further notice.

“Given the early spring-like weather, many of you have taken advantage of our beautiful Compo Beach and have congregated there,” Marpe wrote in a statement to the Westport community Saturday. “We must remind you that congregating, even outdoors, in small or large groups, is contradictory to the advice of our Health Department leadership.”

Marpe urged residents to continue practicing social distancing and self-isolation.