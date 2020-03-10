Westport Library cancels book sale, other events for March

Westport Library Executive Director Bill Harmer lays out the renovation plans for the library. Work is expected to start in August and finish by summer 2019. Westport Library Executive Director Bill Harmer lays out the renovation plans for the library. Work is expected to start in August and finish by summer 2019. Photo: Chris Marquette / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Chris Marquette / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport Library cancels book sale, other events for March 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — With Gov. Lamont declaring a coronavirus emergency in Connecticut on Tuesday afternoon, the Westport Library has decided to postpone or cancel its in-person programming for March.

“Because of the extensive audio visual technology we have available, the library has the capacity to live stream events,” Executive Director Bill Harmer said in a statement on Tuesday. “We are currently in conversation with several of the speakers scheduled for this month to see if it is possible to provide some programs via live streaming on our website.”

The library will continue to remain open to patrons during this period, Harmer said.

“According to CDC guidelines, we are being extra vigilant about disinfecting all surfaces and encourage you to use the hand sanitizers placed throughout the building,” he said. “We ask that patrons be considerate of others and please stay at home if you are not feeling well.”

The Westport Library Spring Book Sale scheduled for March 13-15 is also canceled.

“The well-being of our volunteers and our patrons is paramount,” Jocelyn Barandiaran, president of Westport Book Sale Ventures, said in a statement. “We sincerely thank everyone who had offered to volunteer at the book sale, and everyone who was looking forward to shopping.”

Patrons are encouraged to still bring their gently used books to the Book Donation Center in the library’s upper parking lot. The sale has been rescheduled for July 18-21 at Staples High School.

Visitors will still be able to use the library’s downloadable and streaming digital resources. Music, movies, eAudiobooks, eBooks and eMagazines will also be available to cardholders.

Patrons are asked to check the westportlibrary.org regularly for details, Harmer said, and the library will continue to assess the situation and keep them updated on further developments.