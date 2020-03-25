Weston resident dies from coronavirus

WESTON — A Weston resident has died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to a town announcement made Wednesday.

“COVID-19 continues to accelerate and is rapidly spreading through Connecticut, with Fairfield County being the hardest hit,” a statement on the Weston’s town website reads. “We regret to inform you that one of our community members has succumbed to his illness caused by COVID-19. Our condolences and sympathies go out to his family as they mourn their incredible loss.”

The deceased individual was not identified. State authorities reported on Wednesday that Weston had 10 confirmed coronavirus cases.

“We are actively working with our partners in public health to monitor conditions in town in an effort to ensure a high level of health and well-being,” the statement said. “To that end, information regarding test results is reported from many different sources. Subsequently, there is a significant lag in our receipt of confirmation of these test results.”

“For operational purposes we assume greater prevalence in our community and make safety recommendations accordingly,” the statement concluded. “For those of you practicing strict social distancing, thank you.”

This story will be updated.