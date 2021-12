WESTON — Officials are advising caution going into the holidays as the number of COVID-19 cases increase.

“The number of cases has exploded across the Northeast, including Weston,” said Westport Weston Health Director Mark Cooper. “There have been over 80 reported new cases in the past week alone. The true number may be even higher since home test results do not get reported to the state.”

He said 43 percent of these new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. He said only 5 percent of the new cases were in people who were fully vaccinated and also received the booster shot.

“The booster adds protection,” he said.

As of Dec. 15, 88.2 percent of Weston was fully vaccinated, according to state data.

The health district is hosting Moderna booster clinics from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 and from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 14, 21 and 28 and Feb. 4. People can register at http://wwhd.org/

The schools also reported an uptick in staff and students testing positive.

“Unfortunately, this week there is an increase in both confirmed cases and quarantine cases,” Superintendent Lisa Wolak said in an email to families on Dec. 17.

As of Dec. 23, there were 60 students and five staff members who tested positive and were currently isolating. There were also 68 students and three staff members in quarantine due to a close contact, according to the district’s COVID dashboard.

Weston First Selectwoman Samantha Nestor said the town’s new cases bring Weston’s total cases to 845.

“We anticipate these numbers to continue to rise,” she said.

She reminded everyone that masks are required in all municipal properties and schools.

“Please get vaccinated and boosted, avoid large gatherings and wear your masks when indoors and in public settings. It protects you and others and please remember children under 5 still cannot get vaccinated,” Nestor said.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID should notify the health department online http://wwhd.org/ or call 203-227-9571.

COVID testing is available at area hospitals and urgent care facilities.

“We’ve managed through the pandemic so far and have continued to protect ourselves and each other,” Nestor said. “Connecticut has one of the highest vaccination rates nationwide. We will get through this just as we have done in the past as long as we do it together.”