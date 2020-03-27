Weston officials: ‘Groups are not heeding our warnings’ on social distancing

A group of youth on one of Weston's fields. A group of youth on one of Weston's fields. Photo: Weston Office Of Emergency Management Facebook Photo: Weston Office Of Emergency Management Facebook Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Weston officials: ‘Groups are not heeding our warnings’ on social distancing 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTON — A photo circulating on social media of young people gathered closely on a town field has led Weston Emergency Services officials to, once again, encourage social distancing as coronavirus continues to spread throughout the state.

“As we continue to work through the threat of COVID-19, our primary focus has been to encourage social distancing. Our belief has been that encouraging exercise and outdoor activities is beneficial to not only our physical health but our mental health as well,” officer Joseph Miceli said in a statement on Thursday. “Unfortunately, it has come to our attention that groups are not heeding our warnings and have completely disregarded the principals behind social distancing, especially at our athletic fields.”

Miceli said it is the responsibility of the parents to control their children’s behaviors — even if it means taking away car keys or supervising activities.

“It is all of our responsibility to ensure that we are doing our part as individuals to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Miceli said. “We implore you all to act now so we can maintain the open status of our athletic fields.”

“If groups continue to ignore our warnings about social distancing, we will have no choice but to close the facilities to the public,” Miceli concluded.