Weston confirms first coronavirus case

WESTON — Days after declaring a local civil preparedness emergency, First Selectman Chris Spaulding has confirmed the town’s first positive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“I found out a few minutes ago that we actually have an identified positive case of COVID-19 amongst our community,” Spaulding said in a WestonToday video on Friday. “We need to do our part to basically make sure that this spread is controlled in Weston.”

He added residents should continue to practice good sanitary procedures and stay home if they feel sick. Spaulding also cautioned residents to minimize going out and practice social distancing.

“With these procedures, we should be able to seriously contain the impact in Weston and protect our most vulnerable and at-risk citizens,” he said.

The announcement comes days after the Weston Racquet Club announced it would remain closed until further notice due to one member testing positive for COVID-19.

“The infected member informed us that their last visit to that their last visit to the club was on Tuesday evening, March 10,” it reads on the club’s site. “Thankfully, during this time the club had already implemented additional intensive cleaning protocols throughout the facility.”

All schools in Weston have also been closed since March 11, when Superintendent William McKersie received information that members of the community may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

“We’re all in this together,” Spaulding said. “We’re going to get through this and take care of it the way Weston always takes care of things.”

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com