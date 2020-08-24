Staffer tests positive for COVID after attending meeting on reopening Westport schools

WESTPORT — A staff member recently present at Coleytown Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Thomas Scarice.

“As you are aware, the administration has been hard at work developing plans for the safe reopening of schools,” Scarice said in an email to parents. “This work has involved building-based leadership teams of administrators, teachers, and other key personnel who have been meeting for planning purposes both remotely and in person.”

Scarice said the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 met in person with members of the Coleytown Elementary School leadership team last week.

“I was present for part of the meeting as well,” he said. “All of us who attended the meeting were adhering to applicable health and safety guidelines, such as social distancing and mask-wearing.”

District administration have since contacted Norman Weinberger, the district’s medical adviser, and Mark Cooper, director of the Westport-Weston Health District. The matter is under review and contact tracing has begun, Scarice said.

Administration has also notified employees affected by the matter and will respond following guidance from state and local officials, he said.

Those in contact with the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 will self-quarantine for 14 days from the time of contact and have been advised to be tested for COVID. Scarice said the quarantine period will end before students arrive on Sept. 8.

He said the facilities team is also conducting a thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the rooms used by the leadership team at Coleytown Elementary last Wednesday.

“This incident serves as an important reminder that despite the low transmission rates in Westport and throughout Connecticut, COVID-19 is still present among us,” Scarice said. “Yet, after only seven weeks in the community, it has become abundantly clear to me that, working together, we can address these matters expeditiously and effectively with the health and safety of our students, staff, and community as top priority.”

