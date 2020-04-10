Second Weston resident dies from coronavirus; 165 cases in Westport

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in town has reached 165, according to state officials on Friday, an increase of seven from yesterday.

Neighboring Weston reported 37 cases. On Thursday, Weston announced a second resident had died due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“We are sad to report that another one of our neighbors has lost his battle with COVID-19,” a statement on the town site reads. “Our deepest and most sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased.”

Stamford, Norwalk, Danbury and Bridgeport led the state with 1,189, 690, 650, 632 cases respectively.

As of Friday, there were 5,180 confirmed cases in Fairfield County and 10,538 in the state. There have been 448 deaths associated with COVID-19 with 203 in Fairfield County. One Westport resident has died.