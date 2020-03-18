Salons, barbers ordered to close in Westport due to coronavirus

WESTPORT — First Selectman Jim Marpe has ordered all barbers, hairdressers and nail salons to close effective at 2 p.m. Wednesday in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to a town news release.

The order affects barbers, hairdressers, cosmetologists, nail technicians, estheticians, eyelash technicians, massage therapists, salons and any other business providing similar services.

These businesses are also discouraged from providing these services to customers in home and other private locations, other than for immediate families, the news release said.

