Salons, barbers ordered to close in Westport due to coronavirus
WESTPORT — First Selectman Jim Marpe has ordered all barbers, hairdressers and nail salons to close effective at 2 p.m. Wednesday in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to a town news release.
The order affects barbers, hairdressers, cosmetologists, nail technicians, estheticians, eyelash technicians, massage therapists, salons and any other business providing similar services.
These businesses are also discouraged from providing these services to customers in home and other private locations, other than for immediate families, the news release said.
More Information
Residents can visit www.westportct.gov/COVID19 or follow the hashtag #westportctcovid19info on social media for more information.