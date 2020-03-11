Potential coronavirus exposure closes Weston schools

Weston Superintendent of Schools William McKersie. Weston Superintendent of Schools William McKersie. Photo: Bob Luckey Jr. / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Bob Luckey Jr. / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Potential coronavirus exposure closes Weston schools 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTON — Weston public schools will be closed “effective immediately and until further notice” following information of a potential exposure to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“This afternoon we received information of a potential exposure to COVID-19, which may have affected members of our school community,” Superintendent William McKersie wrote in an email to families Wednesday. “We immediately consulted with the Weston/Westport Health District as well as the Emergency Management officials within Weston.”

The announcement was a sharp departure from McKersie’s earlier response following Westport’s decision to shut down schools, when he said Weston schools would remain in session.

“We will provide an update tomorrow (Thursday) on closure plans, and will continue to keep you informed,” McKersie said.