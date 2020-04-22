Over 200 confirmed coronavirus cases in Westport

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. less Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, ... more Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Over 200 confirmed coronavirus cases in Westport 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — There are now 221 confirmed coronavirus cases in town, according to state officials on Wednesday, 23 more than the previous day.

Weston reported 10 new cases bringing its total to 56. Stamford, Bridgeport, Norwalk, Danbury and New Haven led the state with 2,167, 1,514, 1,358, 1,297 and 1,253 cases respectively.

There are 1,972 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 23 more than the previous day, with 794 in Fairfield County, 14 more than the previous day.

As of Wednesday, there are 9,883 confirmed cases in Fairfield County with 22,469 in the state. There have been 1,544 deaths attributed to COVID-19 with 584 in Fairfield County, 40 more than the previous day.

One Westport resident and two Weston residents have died with COVID-19.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com