Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in town has reached 146, according to state officials on Monday, an increase of 11 from the previous day.

Neighboring Weston has 33 cases, up from the previously reported 32 cases. One resident has died in Weston due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. One Westport resident has also died from COVID-19.

Stamford, Norwalk, Danbury, New Haven and Waterbury lead the state with 888, 595, 570, 319 and 278 cases respectively. Bridgeport, Greenwich and Hartford also surpass Westport with 236, 221, and 147 cases respectively

As of Monday, there are 3,719 confirmed cases in Fairfield County and 6,906 in the state. There have been 206 deaths due to COVID-19 with 101 in Fairfield County.

The next round of community testing for Westport and Weston residents is scheduled for Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Bedford Middle School in Westport.