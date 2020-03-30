Over 100 coronavirus cases in Westport

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in town has now reached 114, according to state officials on Sunday. Neighboring Weston has 23 cases.

Norwalk, Danbury and Stamford have surpassed Westport in confirmed coronavirus cases, with 226, 182 and 126 cases, respectively.

As of Sunday, there are 1,245 cases in Fairfield County, 189 of whom are hospitalized. There are 1,993 total cases in the state. There have been 34 deaths due to COVID-19, with 21 in Fairfield County.

The next rounds of community testing for Westport and Weston residents are scheduled for March 31 and April 7 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Bedford Middle School.