Officials: Weston Middle School employee tests positive for COVID

Weston Middle School in Weston, CT.

WESTON — A staff member at Weston Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Friday morning.

“The administration had been monitoring this situation, which occurred outside of school grounds,” school officials said in a letter to families. “After a thorough review by our COVID management team, it has been determined that there was no risk of exposure on campus.”

This announcement comes a few days after school officials confirmed an employee at Weston High School tested positive for the coronavirus, also outside of school grounds. Officials said that case also had no risk of exposure on campus.

“In the spirit of transparency, it is important to notify and reassure our community within the parameters of confidentiality,” school officials said in Friday’s letter. “We would like to underscore the importance of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and staying home when experiencing COVID-like symptoms.”