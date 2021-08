WESTPORT — Masks will again have to be worn by everyone in all town buildings, including the library, regardless of vaccination status, officials announced Wednesday.

The new protocols, which took effect Thursday, come as the number of COVID cases climb locally and nationally, largely due to the more contagious delta variant.

“There remains a number of factors about the transmission of the delta variant that are uncertain,” First Selectman Jim Marpe said Wednesday. “Westporters are urged to remain vigilant and informed as the delta variant continues to spread and impact even those who are fully vaccinated.”

Westport’s positivity rate as of July 29 was five cases per 100,000 with eight cases reported in the first week and 12 cases reported in the second, according to the state Department of Public Health data tracker.

Connecticut’s daily positivity rate on Wednesday was 3.35 percent with 537 new cases reported.

Masks are just one piece of the safety protocols, Marpe announced Wednesday.

Staff members are required to check their temperature before entering work and visitors must follow contact tracing and temperature checks.

Walk-ins are still allowed in town hall, but officials are encouraging members of the public to use the town’s online services or other options for meetings. One possibility is meeting with staff at the picnic table outside in the back of the building or lobby.

Town and library employees will also return to weekly testing for COVID.

First responders will again use COVID protocols and wear masks when interacting with the public indoors, regardless of vaccination status, town officials announce.

Town officials also cautioned residents that private establishments might also require masks again indoors.

“The public should expect that many businesses and restaurants will return to requiring masks regardless of vaccination status,” Marpe said. “Although that decision is currently at the discretion of the establishments.”

He also encouraged those eligible to get vaccinated.

The announcement comes days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance for everyone to wear masks indoors in places were there was “substantial” transmission of COVID-19.

New Haven, New London and Hartford counties hit that benchmark on July 29, followed shortly by Fairfield , Tolland and Windham counties on July 30. On Tuesday, all of Connecticut’s counties were considered to have “substantial transmission” under the CDC classification system.

“Per guidance this week from the CDC, anyone over age two who lives, works or travels throughout these counties should wear a mask when in public indoor spaces,” Deidre Gifford, the acting public health commissioner, said last week. “This alert applies to all residents in these areas whether they are vaccinated or not.”