Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — The town has reported 302 confirmed coronavirus cases and 16 probable cases since the first reported cases in March, according to state officials on Wednesday.

Weston reported 64 confirmed cases and three probable cases, according to state officials.

The state hospitalization rates increased slightly with 67 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, one more than the previous day. But Fairfield County saw a decrease with 18 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, four fewer than the previous day.

As of Wednesday, there are 16,350 confirmed coronavirus cases and 643 probable cases in Fairfield County with 45,653 confirmed cases and 1,983 probable cases in the state. There have been 1,079 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Fairfield County with an additional 308 probable deaths associated with COVID-19, since the state started reporting in March.

Sixteen Westport residents have died with COVID-19 with an additional seven probable deaths, according to state officials. Two Weston residents have died with COVID-19.

