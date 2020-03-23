62 confirmed coronavirus cases in Westport

Mark Cooper, Director of Health for the Westport Weston Health District, speaks on the announcement that Westport Schools will be closed for the unforeseeable future during a press conference Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Westport Town Hall in response to the Covid-19 virus pandemic in Westport, Conn. less Mark Cooper, Director of Health for the Westport Weston Health District, speaks on the announcement that Westport Schools will be closed for the unforeseeable future during a press conference Wednesday, March ... more Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close 62 confirmed coronavirus cases in Westport 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 62, according to the Westport-Weston Health District.

“It is not believed that the testing conduct last week by the Health District is reflected in these numbers,” a statement on the site reads. “Fairfield County towns continue to be hardest hit and have the majority of cases being reported.”

As of Sunday, there are 62 cases in Westport and three from Weston.

“The increasing number of positive cases is not surprising,” the health district said. “Last week the number of testing sites and the resulting number of tests being conducted increased significantly. The more testing that gets done, the more COVID-19 will be found in Westport and Weston, and across the state.”

This story will be updated