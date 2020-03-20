First selectman confirms 42 coronavirus cases in Westport

WESTPORT — First Selectman Jim Marpe has announced the town’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases has now reached 42, three days after he declared a Local Civil Preparedness Emergency.

“In this time of uncertainty, I want to assure Westporters that our public health and public safety officials are working diligently to provide accurate and essential information to you on a daily basis, and to keep everyone as safe as possible,” Marpe said in a news release on Thursday. “We are all in this together and we must respond as a civil community.”

The 42 cases is up from the 20 initially announced on Monday. The number of cases also make up nearly half of the 102 currently in Fairfield County. There are currently 159 cases statewide.

“This afternoon, Gov. Lamont indicated his reluctance to authorize a complete statewide shutdown, and I agree with his assessment, keeping in mind that the situation is very fluid and may change,” Marpe said. “In the meantime, it is nevertheless imperative that every individual and business owner takes this crisis seriously and do everything possible to maintain social distancing and minimize social interactions.”

He added the number of positve cases are sure to rise as test results continue to be reported.

“COVID-19 is in the community and we can’t stress enough the importance of self-isolation, social distancing, avoiding gatherings and practicing good hygiene,” Marpe said.

The Westport-Weston Health District has also arranged in-car testing with Murphy Medical Associates, an area medical practice. The testing will take place in the parking lot of Bedford Middle School, the news release said.

Pre-registration will be required for residents to be tested. Residents can visit www.coronatestct.com or call 203-658-6051 to learn more and begin the screening process.

Testing will take place on March 24, March 31 and April 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This story will be updated.