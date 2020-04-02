First Westport resident dies from coronavirus; 125 confirmed cases

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. less Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, ... more Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 127 Caption Close First Westport resident dies from coronavirus; 125 confirmed cases 1 / 127 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — First Selectman Jim Marpe confirmed Westport’s first death related to the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

“I regret to inform you that Westport has experienced its first fatality resulting from COVID-19,” Marpe said in a statement. “ ... “On behalf of the entire Westport community, I want to express my deepest condolences to his family.”

Marpe said the resident was an 80-year-old man, according to the Wesport Weston Health District.

He added the town is continuing to work to stop the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and contain the contamination.

“Unfortunately, and despite our best efforts at prevention, our community was not spared,” Marpe said. “I want to take a moment to reflect on all of our neighbors who have and who continue to suffer from COVID-19. I know we are wrapping up another week that has been challenging and limiting. I am very appreciate how many of you have responded to our requets, remained in your homes and minimized social interaction.”

There are now 125 confirmed coronavirus cases in Westport, according to state officials on Thursday, an increase of three since Wednesday. Neighboring Weston has maintained 29 cases over the past two days. One resident there has died from the disease.

Stamford, Norwalk, Danbury and New Haven lead the state with 508, 330, 231 and 133 cases, respectively.

As of Thursday, there are 2,132 cases in Fairfield County and 3,824 total cases in the state. Ther have been 112 deaths due to COVID-19 with 65 in Fairfield County.

Despite the growing number of cases and deaths, social distancing challenges remain in the community, so much so that Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Fava announced Thursday that facilities would be staffed to ensure people keep their distance.

“We continue to find people, not only using our closed facilities, like athletic fields, courts, and other recreational areas, but also gathering in groups at these and other Parks and Recreation and school facilities,” Fava said in a statement. “In addition, there continues to be an issue with people not having dogs on leash, which is a current requirement due to the COVID-19 emergency.”

The Parks and Recreation Department’s staff will not monitor these spaces along with school security and Westport police.

“Any non-compliance with staff will be referred to the Westport Police Department,” Fava said

As the number of cases continue to increase statewide daily, Marpe urged residents to continue practicing social distancing and to avoid gatherings of any type.

“On behalf of this resident, please think about your neighbors, your elderly community members and other vulnerable individuals when you practice isolation,” he said. “Together as a community, we will weather the storm of this terrible crisis.”

The next round of community testing for Westport and Weston residents is scheduled for April 7 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Bedford Middle School in Westport.