Cleaning efforts enhanced at Westport Town Hall

Twenty-nine members of the Representative Town Meeting, which meets monthly in Westport Town Hall, plan to seek re-election in November. Twenty-nine members of the Representative Town Meeting, which meets monthly in Westport Town Hall, plan to seek re-election in November. Photo: File Photo / File Photo Photo: File Photo / File Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Cleaning efforts enhanced at Westport Town Hall 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The Department of Public Works has announced extra steps to enhance cleaning at town hall due to coronavirus concerns.

In a memorandum to town employees and elected officials, it was noted handwashing signs have been posted in all bathrooms, hallways and stairwells. A bottle of hand sanitizer and tissues are also provided in each conference room, subject to supply limitations.

SIGN UP : Get the latest Connecticut coronavirus news delivered directly to your inbox

The daytime custodial shift will check and replenish all bathrooms with soap and paper twice daily, as well as wipe and clean high traffic areas, according to the memo. The evening custodial shift will replenish supplies in all bathrooms, as well as wipe down all high traffic areas with disinfectants.

Employees are asked to clean personal desktops at least three times per week, wipe down any equipment, wipe down public greeting desks daily, and use common sense in all contact with others.