Bulky waste banned at Westport transfer station

WESTPORT — In an effort to facilitate social distancing amid coronavirus concerns, the town has now banned residents from bringing bulky waste items that require uploading assistance.

“While the Transfer Station remains open, Transfer Station personnel have been instructed to refrain from coming into contact with either indviduals or refuse brought to the station by residents,” according to a Tuesday news release. “As a result, they will not be assisting residents with the removal or disposal of solid waste from vehicles.”

Residents bringing smaller waste items to the transfer station must place their solid waste directly into the hopper, and recycling directly in to the single-stream bins. Plastic bags are not allowed in the single-stream recycling.

“Residents are also reminded to not congregate at the Transfer Station and to exit the facility once they have dispose of their solid waste,” the news release said.

These protocols will be in effect until March 31. During this time, all fees and collection refuse tickets will be waived.