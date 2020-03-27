95 residents test positive for coronavirus in Westport

WESTPORT — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in town has now reached 95, according to state officials on Friday.

The count is a slight increase from the 89 reported on Thursday. Norwalk has now surpassed Westport in confirmed coronavirus cases with 105 and leads the state. Neighboring Weston also saw a slight increase with 13 confirmed cases, up from the 10 reported on Thursday.

“The Governor has issued another Executive Order restricting all social and recreational gatherings to no more than five people,” First Selectman Jim Marpe said in a statement on Friday. “Although there are some exceptions to this order, it is advice that we must take into consideration for every situation.”

“Very simply, for the benefit of yourself, your families, and your neighbors, do not allow more than 5 people to congregate in your neighborhood, place of business, or in your home, unless they are from the same household currently isolating together,” Marpe said. “We continue to suggest that people get fresh air and exercise, but please do so responsibly and do not gather at any town park or recreation facility.”

As of Friday, there are 752 cases in Fairfield County, 68 of whom are hospitalized. There are 1,291 total cases in the state, up from 1,012 on Thursday. There have been 27 deaths due to COVID-19, with 15 in Fairfield County.

Westport will be accepting response and recovery donations at curbside by appointment Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Items that do not assist with response and recovery cannot be accepted at this time, a town news release said. A list of acceptable items can be found at westportct.gov/itemdonation.

The next rounds of community testing for Westport and Weston residents are scheduled for March 31 and April 7 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Bedford Middle School.