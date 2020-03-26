89 residents test positive for the coronavirus in Westport

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — Eighty-nine residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to state officials on Thursday.

The count is a slight increase from the 87 reported on Wednesday. Westport continues to lead the state in coronavirus cases. Neighboring Weston did not see an increase and still has 10 confirmed cases, as well as one death acccording to the town.

As of Thursday, there are 607 cases in Fairfield County, 49 of whom are hospitalized. There are 1,012 total cases in the state, up from 875 on Wednesday. There have been 21 deaths due to COVID-19, with 13 in Fairfield County.