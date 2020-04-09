4 new coronavirus cases brings Westport’s total to 152

WESTPORT — Four new coronavirus cases has brought the town’s total number of confirmed cases to 152, according to state officials on Wednesday.

Neighboring Weston did not see an increase in the past day and still has a total of 34. Stamford, Norwalk, Danbury and Bridgeport led the state with 1,045, 644, 622, and 429 cases respectively. New Haven, Waterbury, Greenwich, Hartford and West Haven also surpass Westport with 413, 358, 247, 227 and 167 cases respectively.

As of Wednesday, there were 4,417 confirmed cases in Fairfield County and 8,781 in the state. There have been 335 deaths attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, with 155 in Fairfield County.

One resident each has died in both Weston and Westport due to COVID-19.