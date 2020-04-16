4 Weston police officers test positive for the coronavirus

WESTON — Four Weston police officers have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to First Selectman Chris Spaulding.

“Four out of 17 of our full-time employees have tested positive and are in various stages of quarantine,” Spaulding said.

Citing HIPPA laws, Spaulding said he could not go into detail on the officers’ cases, but said they were not Weston residents.

“As soon as they were at all symptomatic or potentially had any contact, we got people immediately tested and immediately quarantined,” Spaulding said, adding the quarantine went into effect while the town while waiting for results from the tests.

Any of the town’s fire, police or town hall staff who shows symptoms are immediately asked to quarantine, he said.

“If the symptoms look like potential (COVID-19) we ask them to get tested if they’re able to get tested,” Spaulding said. “With first responders, they luckily have been able to.”

The remaining officers will have to take on extra shifts to shoulder the burden, he said, but work would be done to ensure they’re not over working.

“We’ve adjusted the staffing models and right now we’re OK,” Spaulding said.

As of Wednesday, 42 Weston residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Two residents have died with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Spaulding said he continues to ask residents to stay at home as much as possible, and to continue practicing social distancing.

“People have been fairly compliant. The roads are pretty empty, the streets are pretty empty,” he said. “When people are walking on the streets just doing their daily walks or runs, they’re maintaining proper distance with each other. We haven’t had any particular problems.”

