3 new coronavirus cases brings Westport’s total to 266

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — There were three new coronavirus cases reported, according to state officials on Wednesday, bringing the town’s total to 266.

Weston, which did not report any new cases for the second consecutive day, currently has 63. Hospitalization rates continued their declined across the state. There are 1,158 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 31 fewer than the previous day with 376 in Fairfield County, six fewer than the previous day.

As of Wednesday, there were 13,636 confirmed coronavirus cases in Fairfield County with 34,855 in the state. There have been 3,125 deaths associated with COVID-19 with 1,068 in Fairfield County, 22 more than the previous day.

As of Tuesday, 20 Westport residents and one Weston resident have died with COVID-19.

