3 new coronavirus cases, 233 total in Westport

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — There are now 233 confirmed coronavirus cases in town, according to state officials on Monday, three more than the previous day.

Weston saw three new cases bringing its total to 63. Stamford, Bridgeport and New Haven led the state with 2,315, 1,810 and 1,477 cases respectively.

Hospitalizations have continued to fall across Fairfield County and the state. There are 1,758 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, eight fewer than the previous day with 627 in Fairfield County, which also saw eight fewer than the previous day.

As of Monday, there are 1,0763 confirmed cases in Fairfield County with 25,997 in the state. There have been 2,012 deaths associated with COVID-19 with 727 in Fairfield County, 20 more than the previous day.

Some 13 Westport residents and 2 Weston residents have died with COVID-19.

