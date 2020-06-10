280 confirmed coronavirus cases, 15 probable in Westport

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — The town reported 280 confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 probable cases, according to state officials on Wednesday, one less probable case than previously reported on Monday.

The state said Weston now reports 61 confirmed cases with one probable case. Hospitalization rates declined statewide with 270 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 23 fewer than the previous day. There was also a decline in Fairfield County with 92 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 19 fewer than the previous day.

As of Wednesday, there are 15,519 confirmed coronavirus cases and 615 probable cases in Fairfield County with 42,448 confirmed cases and 1,899 probable cases in the state. There have been 1,029 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Fairfield County with an additional 292 probable deaths associated with COVID-19.

State officials reported 16 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Westport with an additional seven probable deaths. Two Weston residents have died with COVID-19.

