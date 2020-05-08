2 new coronavirus cases brings Westport’s total to 258

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — There were two new coronavirus cases reported in town, according to state officials on Friday, bringing the town’s total to 258.

Weston did not report any new cases and has a total of 62. Hospitalization rates declined across the state for the third consecutive day. There are 1,336 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 49 fewer than the previous day with 439 in Fairfield County, 30 fewer than the previous day.

“This week has been a good one in Westport,” First Selectman Jim Marpe said in a news release on Friday. “The rate of growth for confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to slow, and across the state, the number of hospitalizations continues to fall.”

As of Friday, there are 12,879 confirmed cases in Fairfield County with 32,411 in the state. There have been 2,874 deaths associated with COVID-19 with 1,006 in Fairfield County, 29 more than the previous day.

Nineteen Westport residents and one Weston resident have died with COVID-19.

Marpe said the town will largely follow the state’s reopening strategy. He added the town will be opening the parking facilities at Compo Beach at 50 percent capacity and the Longshore Golfcourse with certain restrictions.

“In the coming week, we will announce the specific rules and regulations related to the beach opening,” Marpe said. “We will encourage you to follow them and remind you that everyone in town is relying on your compliance. Social distancing and wearing masks is imperative if we are to keep the beaches and golf course open.”

Residents can visit westportct.gov/covid19 for town updates.

