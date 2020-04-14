2 new coronavirus cases brings Westport’s total to 176

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — Two new coronavirus cases has brought the town’s total to 176, according to state officials on Tuesday.

The past week saw gradual increases in Westport after an early outbreak led to the town initially being called the epicenter of the pandemic in Connecticut. Weston saw one new case bringing its total to 41.

“Although we are hearing that the ‘curve’ may be flattening in Westport and Weston, there are still new cases being recorded with each new day,” a statement reads on the Westport-Weston Health District’s site. “The spread of the virus is slowing but has not stopped. Therefore, it is important to continue social distancing and diligently practicing those things that have shown to be effective in preventing the virus from spreading.”

Stamford, Bridgeport, Norwalk, Danbury and New Haven led the state with 1,525, 859, 773, 740, and 726 cases respectively.

As of Tuesday, there are 6,213 confirmed cases in Fairfield County with 13,989 in the state. There have been 671 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, with 287 in Fairfield County.

There are 1,779 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 731 in Fairfield County.

