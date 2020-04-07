2 new coronavirus cases brings Westport’s total to 148

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — There are now 148 confirmed coronavirus cases in town, according to state officials on Tuesday, an increase of two from the previous day.

Neighboring Weston reported one new case bringing its total to 34. One resident has died in both Weston and Westport due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Stamford, Norwalk, Danbury and New Haven lead the state with 1,000, 625, 609, and 365 cases respectively. Bridgeport, Waterbury, Greenwich and Hartford also surpass Westport with 346, 299, 228 and 165 cases respectively. West Haven has the same number of cases as Westport with 148.

As of Tuesday, there are 4,136 confirmed cases in Fairfield County and 7,781 in the state. There have been 277 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 with 132 in Fairfield County.