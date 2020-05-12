2 new coronavirus cases, 263 total in Westport

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. less Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, ... more Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close 2 new coronavirus cases, 263 total in Westport 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The town reported 263 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to state officials on Tuesday, two more than the previous day.

Weston, which did not see any new cases, currently has 63. Hospitalization rates continued their steady decline across the state. There are 1,189 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 23 fewer than the previous day with 378 in Fairfield County, six fewer than the previous day.

As of Tuesday, there were 13,488 confirmed coronavirus cases in Fairfield County with 34,333 in the state. There have been 3,041 deaths associated with COVID-19 with 1,046 in Fairfield County, 12 more than the previous day.

As of Monday, 19 Westport residents and one Weston resident have died with COVID-19.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com