178 confirmed coronavirus cases in Westport

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — There are now 178 confirmed coronavirus cases in town, according to state officials Wednesday, two more than the previous day.

Weston saw one new case bringing its total to 42. Stamford, Bridgeport, Norwalk, New Haven and Danbury again led the state with 1,583, 919, 803, 776 and 754 cases respectively.

As of Wednesday, there are 6,480 confirmed cases in Fairfield County with 14,755 in the state. There have been 868 deaths attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, with 365 in Fairfield County.

There are 1,908 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 129 more than the previous day, with 784 in Fairfield County.

