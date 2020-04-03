134 confirmed coronavirus cases in Westport

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in town has reached 134, according to state officials on Friday, an increase of nine from the previous day.

Neighboring Weston has 32 cases, an increase of three cases after two days of stagnant numbers. One resident has died in Weston due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. On Thursday, First Selectman Jim Marpe confirmed Westport’s first death related to the coronavirus.

“Yesterday’s tragic announcement that Westport had its first COVID-19 death is a reminder to us all that we must stay disciplined and continue to do all that we can to slow the spread of this virus,” Marpe said in a statement on Friday. “Your actions and diligence will encourage others to comply.”

Stamford, Norwalk, and Danbury currently lead the state with 589, 435, and 402 cases respectively. Greenwich, New Haven, Waterbury, and Bridgeport also surpass Westport with 189, 174, 160 and 145 cases respectively.

Marpe emphasized that residents were not stuck in their homes, but were safer in their homes.

“If you must go to a store, if at all possible, only have a single family member enter the establishment,” he said. “If you go out in your neighborhood to exercise or walk, follow all the distancing precautions. And if you walk your dog, it must be on a leash. All of these efforts will help minimize exposure to the virus in public spaces.”

As of Friday, there are 2,716 confirmed cases in Fairfield County and 4,914 in the state. There have been 131 deaths due to COVID-19 with 75 in Fairfield County.

Marpe expressed gratitude to residents who showed acts of kindness to town employees, first responders, healthcare and essential workers.

“They are working on the front lines to protect us, inform us, and keep us secure,” he said. “Your efforts have brightened our days during these very stressful times.”

The next round of community testing for Westport and Weston residents is scheduled for April 7 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Bedford Middle School in Westport.