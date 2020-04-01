122 coronavirus cases in Westport

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. less Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, ... more Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 23 Caption Close 122 coronavirus cases in Westport 1 / 23 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — There are now 122 confirmed coronavirus cases in town, according to state officials on Wednesday, an increase of two from the previous day.

Neighboring Weston still has 29 cases and did not see an increase. One resident there has died from the disease.

Stamford, Norwalk, Danbury, Greenwich and New Haven all lead the state with 437, 315, 227, 157 amd 135 cases respectively.

As of Wednesday, there are 1,986 confirmed cases in Fairfield County and 3,557 total cases in the state. There have been 85 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, with 46 in Fairfield County.

The next round of community testing for Westport and Weston residents is scheduled for April 7 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Bedford Middle School in Westport.