Weston closes fields, as coronavirus cases in Westport reach 120

WESTPORT — There are now 120 confirmed coronavirus cases in town, according to state officials on Tuesday, an increase of five from the previous day.

Neighboring Weston has 29 cases, a small increase from the 27 cases reported on Monday. One resident there has died from the disease.

Weston officials on Monday also initiated additional restrictions on public spaces by closing athletic fields, after discovering residents not keeping their distance.

“As we continue to evaluate the situation at our athletic fields, it has come to our attention that groups are planning to use the fields more for sport-specific training,” officer Joseph Miceli said in a statement. “Subsequently we have no choice but to close down the Weston Public School complex to all nonessential activities.”

All fields, courts, the track, playgrounds and all parking lots have been closed to the general public until further notice, he said.

Stamford, Norwalk, Greenwich and now New Haven lead the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, with 401, 302, 149 and 121 cases, respectively.

As of Tuesday, there are 1,870 confirmed cases in Fairfield County and 3,128 total cases in the state. There have been 69 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, with 38 in Fairfield County.

The next round of community testing for Westport and Weston residents is scheduled for April 7 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Bedford Middle School in Westport.