115 residents test positive for coronavirus in Westport

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. less Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, ... more Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close 115 residents test positive for coronavirus in Westport 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — There are now 115 confirmed coronavirus cases in town, according to state officials on Monday.

This is only one more case than yesterday’s total of 114, and represents the smallest increase the town has seen since its first case was reported earlier this month. Neighboring Weston has 27 cases, an increase from the 23 reported on Sunday.

Following one Westport police officer testing positive for the coronavirus, a town news release said personnel involved in the previously announced two rounds of testing have since tested negative.

Norwalk, Danbury and Stamford continue to lead the state in confirmed coronavirus cases with 271, 218 and 157 cases, respectively.

As of Monday, there are 1,445 confirmed cases in Fairfield County and 2,571 total cases in the state. There have been 36 deaths due to COVID-19, with 21 in Fairfield County.

The next rounds of community testing for Westport and Weston residents are scheduled for March 31 and April 7 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Bedford Middle School.