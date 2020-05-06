1 new coronavirus case brings Westport’s total to 256

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — There are now 256 confirmed coronavirus cases in town, according to state officials Wednesday, one more than the previous day.

Weston also reported one new case bringing its total to 61. Stamford, Bridgeport, and New Haven led the state with 2,797, 2,193, and1,752 cases respectively.

Hospitalization rates declined across the state after going up the previous day. There are 1,445 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 55 fewer than the previous day, with 489 in Fairfield County, 30 fewer than the previous day.

As of Wednesday, there are 12,455 confirmed cases in Fairfield County with 30,995 in the state. There have been 2,718 deaths associated with COVID-19 with 952 in Fairfield County.

Town-by-town breakdowns as of Wednesday were not available.

