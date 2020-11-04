Zucaro leading 143rd race with absentee ballots still out

As of press time, a winner has not been announced for state representative for the 143rd district, which includes parts of Wilton, Westport and Norwalk.

Democrat Stephanie Thomas and Republican Patrizia Zucaro faced off to fill the seat vacated by Republican Gail Lavielle, a longtime member of the state legislature who announced in March she would not run for re-election.

The race was tight early in the night with Zucaro leading for in-person votes, according to unofficial results from Norwalk, Westport and Wilton. Absentee votes were the only votes not counted in the towns by 9 p.m. and could sway the election either way based on how many voters cast ballots that way this year.

In Wilton, unofficial results for in-person voting reported 2,388 votes for Zucaro and 1,845 votes for Thomas.

In Norwalk, unofficial results for in-person voting reported 2,063 votes for Zucaro to 1,842 votes for Thomas.

But in Westport, Thomas held a slight lead with unofficial results reporting 329 in-person votes counted to Zucaro’s 299 as of press time.

Historically, a Republican has held the seat with Toni Boucher filling the role from 1996 until her election to the state Senate in 2008. Democrat Peggy Reeves of Wilton held the seat for one term after being elected in 2008.

Zucaro, who is running on both the Republican and Independent ticket, has been endorsed by Westport, Wilton and Norwalk’s police unions as well as the Association of Retired Teachers of Connecticut. She also received an endorsement from Lavielle in her bid for the seat.

“Patrizia is not afraid of anyone — in either party,” Lavielle has said. “She will defend our district’s interests without flinching. She will tell us the truth, always, about what’s happening in Hartford. She will answer to no one but her constituents, and she will represent everyone, not just those who support her.”

Zucaro, a Westport attorney, campaigned on the platform of improving transportation, focusing on supporting small businesses, and addressing what she saw as the state’s structural fiscal weaknesses: high taxes and debt.

Zucaro could not be reached as of press time.

This is Thomas’ second campaign for the 143rd district seat, having narrowly lost to Lavielle in 2018. She campaigned on protecting voting rights, gun safety, affordable healthcare that includes a public option and cap on prescription drug prices, investment in transportation, environmental protections, a woman’s right to choose and affordable college.

“I feel the same way I felt in 2018,” Thomas said. “Win or lose, I feel like I won because I was able to get out there and talk to people - even now during COVID - and help people to solve problems, even if I’m not elected.”

She said having to find unique ways to meet people where they were was important due to the pandemic.

“That really gave me a sense of what constituent relations would be like if I were elected,” Thomas said. “I just feel like this process has enriched my life so much.”

Thomas received endorsements from the American Federation of Teachers, Planned Parenthood and NARAL Pro-Choice Connecticut. This was the second time Thomas was backed by the pro-choice organization based in Hartford.

