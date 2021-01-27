Zimbabwe holds burial for 3 top leaders who died of COVID-19 FARAI MUTSAKA, Associated Press Jan. 27, 2021 Updated: Jan. 27, 2021 10:14 a.m.
Pallbearers stand next to coffins of three top government officials at their burial at the National Heroes acre in Harare, Wednesday, Jan, 27, 2021.
Pallbearers carry the coffin of a top government official at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, Wednesday, Jan, 27, 2021.
Pallbearers stand by the coffins of three top government officials prior to their burial, at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
Pallbearers stand next to the coffins of three top government officials prior to their burial, at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
Zimbabwean Deputy President Constantino Chiwenga, centre, arrives to officiate at the burial of three top government officials at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
Zimbabwean Deputy President Constantino Chiwenga,centre, arrives to officiate at the burial of three top government officials, at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
Soldiers stand guard at the burial of three top government officials, at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, Wednesday, Jan,.27, 2021.
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe on Wednesday buried three top officials, including two cabinet ministers, in a single ceremony at a shrine reserved almost exclusively for the ruling elite as a virulent wave of the coronavirus takes a devastating toll on the country.
“COVID-19 has taught us an important lesson that we are all mortal,” said Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, presiding at what he described as a “unique triple burial” at the hilltop, picturesque shrine called National Heroes Acre.