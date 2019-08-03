Youngsters show off their talents at Weston’s Next Big Thing

Dancer Sabrina Wiese, 11, of Weston, takes to the air at the Weston's Next Big Thing talent show at Bisceglie-Scribner Pond on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Weston, Conn. Dancer Sabrina Wiese, 11, of Weston, takes to the air at the Weston's Next Big Thing talent show at Bisceglie-Scribner Pond on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Weston, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close Youngsters show off their talents at Weston’s Next Big Thing 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

WESTON — Some of the world’s greatest future performers shared their unique talents Thursday afternoon at Weston’s Next Big Thing, held at Bisceglie-Scribner Pond.

Organized in cooperation with the Weston Parks & Recreation Department, the event was the brainchild of two local moms who want to see more people taking advantage of the facility.

“It’s a great pond and we think it’s under-utilized,” said Jennifer Bernheim, of Weston.

“We did it last year,” said Sarah Hutchison, of Weston, noting other activities are posted through a Facebook page devoted to the park.

“We created the page just to encourage more people to use the pond,” she said.

Performances included song, dance, and one martial arts demonstration. Prizes were given through contributions from the Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Norwalk.

“It’s just good old-fashioned fun,” Hutchison said.

“And we need more opportunities for kids in the arts,” Bernheim said.