Young holds cash-on-hand edge in Alaska US House race
Updated 4:07 pm, Monday, April 16, 2018
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Independent U.S. House candidate Alyse Galvin raised more than Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young during the first quarter of the year. But Young holds a big edge in available cash on hand.
Galvin plans to run as an independent in the August Democratic primary.
She reported first-quarter contributions of more than $280,000 and ended the quarter, March 31, with just under $200,000 available.
Young, meanwhile, reported contributions of just over $100,000 between January and March. He ended the period with nearly $465,000.
Young is the longest-serving member in the House.
Quarterly financial reports for Democrats Dimitri Shein and Gregory Jones did not appear on the Federal Election Commission website Monday morning.
