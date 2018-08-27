https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Young-boy-dies-in-Connecticut-highway-crash-13186489.php
Young boy dies in Connecticut highway crash
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police say a 6-year-old boy has died after a crash on Interstate 84.
A police report says a car driven by 29-year-old Banis Claris veered off the eastbound lanes in East Hartford shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. The vehicle struck a wooded sound barrier on the side of the highway.
The child, identified as Jayden Caraballo, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The report said the boy was in a booster seat at the time of the crash.
Police said the driver was taken to a hospital to be examined.
The crash remains under investigation.
View Comments