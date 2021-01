BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Park officials reported more than 3.8 million people visited Yellowstone National Park last year despite the closures related to the coronavirus pandemic, down only 5% compared to 2019.

The park closed March 24 to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and was closed all of April, The Billings Gazette reported. The two entrances in Wyoming reopened on May 18 and the three entrances in Montana reopened June 1.