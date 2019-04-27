Yellowstone staff will hold meetings in Montana and Wyoming

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park staff will be holding community meetings in Montana and Wyoming over the next couple of weeks regarding its efforts to restore native fish species, the threat of aquatic invasive species, and the park's fishing regulations.

The National Park Service says meetings will be held Monday in Bozeman and Tuesday in West Yellowstone in Montana.

In Wyoming, meetings will be held May 7 in Cody and May 8 in Jackson.

The meetings will begin at 7 p.m. with a brief presentation about native fish restoration projects. A discussion on angling regulations and a question and answer session will follow.

Fishing season in Yellowstone opens on May 25.