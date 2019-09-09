Year remains on demolishing closed Indiana power plant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Crews still have another year of demolition work remaining on a western Indiana power plant that Duke Energy shut down in 2016.

The coal-burning Wabash River Generating Station near Terre Haute began operating in 1953 and was closed after Duke decided that upgrading with new pollution controls for current air pollution standards was too expensive.

The (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reports the four-year demolition project has included removal of asbestos and 121,000 gallons of transformer oil. A 452-foot tall smokestack was imploded in January 2018.

Duke site manager Mike Wertz says work is being done to salvage some of the plant's estimated 60,000 tons of carbon steel. He says implosion of its 630-foot long main turbine house is planned for spring 2020.

