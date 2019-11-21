Wyoming probation agent to pay $1M to harassed woman

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a former probation agent to pay $1 million to a Wyoming woman after he failed to respond to a lawsuit against him.

Casper Star-Tribune reported Wednesday that the Wyoming Department of Corrections was never named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Authorities say agent Jaret Maul failed to contest the civil case, so he was found in default.

Judge Nancy Freudenthal held a hearing Monday to determine the amount.

A department spokesman told the Star-Tribune that privacy of personnel records exempts him from disclosing how and why Maul left the agency in December.

The woman’s attorney says she was assigned to Maul’s supervision as part of her first-time offender treatment in a marijuana possession case.

Maul’s lawyers could not be reached for comment.

