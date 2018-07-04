Wyoming gun manufacturer looks to add dozens of jobs, expand

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming gun manufacturer plans to add 75 jobs and possibly expand its manufacturing facility.

The Cody Enterprise reports Gunwerks already needs more room two years after moving to Cody from nearby Burlington.

Gunwerks makes custom, long-range rifles.

James Klessens with the economic development group Forward Cody says the company will have 112 employees. Most jobs will start at $18 an hour.

Klessens says Forward Cody hopes to build a new facility with a $3 million state loan and a $3 million state grant.

If the financing is approved and the facility built, Gunwerks would lease the building from Forward Cody.